How Amad Diallo could fit in Rangers team - and one player to benefit most from new signing

Amad Diall has moved north on loan. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The teenager will move north for the remainder of the season as part of his on-going development with the Red Devils as limited appearances have followed his big-money move from Atalanta last year.

United see the move as beneficial for exposing him to a winning culture, with expectations and Scottish football’s challenges.

But how is he likely to be used in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team?

Solves a problem

The right-wing area has been an area Rangers required strengthening for a while.

Ryan Kent can play there but is more favoured to the left, Scott Wright is a work in progress while Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi have filled in there but neither are natural wide players for the role – Diallo is.

The Scottish champions were linked with Andreas Skov Olsen but no approach was ever confirmed for Bologna’s £6.7m Dane. The links made clear though it was a position of note and Rangers have now brought in a player who can fill it.

Cutting both sides

Diallo is renowned for his footwork, technique and dribbling. He also possesses a rapid turn of pace down the right – but is left-footed.

His preferred move, cutting in off the flank, mirrors the similar traits of Ryan Kent, who scampers right-footed off Rangers’ left as one of their ‘inverted wingers’. Combine the pair behind Alfredo Morelos or Kemar Roofe for a quick-paced pincer movement to channelling play centrally in front of goal – and should raise more shooting opportunities.

Making space

Not only that, drifting inside will also create space in advanced areas on the wings – a position Rangers were devastatingly effective from, particularly last season, with their overlapping full-backs.

The buccaneering runs of James Tavernier and Borna Barisic have been a little more restrained under Giovanni van Bronckhorst but, when the pair did get particularly far forward against Livingston they created Rangers’ best chances on Wednesday night – whipped balls in from Tavernier caused panic in the away team’s box and Barisic played a pivotal role in the goal.

If Diallo cuts in, there will be more space on his wing for the captain to exploit – and potentially add to his five goals and 13 assists this season.