Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg closing in on move to Premiership strugglers

Melker Hallberg is expected to join St Johnstone.

It is understood that the player and his agent are in talks to finalise personal terms with the Perth outfit, who are currently languishing at the foot of the Premiership and struggling to recapture the form that proved so impressive last season, when they secured a historic Scottish and League Cup double.

The versatile Swede, who joined the Leith side in August 2019, making just over 60 appearances, has struggled to hold down a place in the team. Although he was included in the Hibs line up for the recent Scottish Cup victory over Cove Rangers, his contract was due to expire in the summer and, speaking recently, he revealed he was not seen as an integral part of new manager Shaun Maloney’s plans.

Considering his future, the Swedish international revealed there had been interest from his homeland but after months out of action due to a dislocated knee, he said the most important thing as far as he was concerned was the promise of more game time.

“When you have been sidelined, you just want to go out on the pitch and play again.

“The match against Cove was my first match in six months, and it was nice. I was a little nervous at first, but it was incredibly fun to be back on the pitch. It was a relief to know that everything was good and worked as it should."