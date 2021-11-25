Hearts slash Rangers Tynecastle allocation to 1,000 - Ibrox side 'disappointed' with 11k fans keen

Rangers have had their allocation cut for their visit to Hearts. Picture: SNS

The Scottish champions visit Tynecastle on December 12 but have had their allocation for the match slashed.

In a statement to fans, the club revealed they have received just over 1,000 tickets for the match.

Nearly 11,000 fans have expressed their interest for the match in the Capital with the Ibrox side usually getting the full Roseburn Stand.

“Rangers can confirm that the away allocation for our match against Hearts on the 12th December is just over 1,000 tickets which is significantly lower than previous visits to Tynecastle,” a statement read.

“Rangers has expressed its disappointment to Hearts regarding this reduced allocation and requested additional tickets are made available if possible.

“The demand for tickets for this match is exceptionally high, with nearly 11,000 registrations received.

"This has created very difficult conditions for the ticket allocation process. In light of the small allocation and exceptionally high demand, we have decided to only ballot tickets within the Gold MyGers Membership tier.

"Rangers Supporters Clubs will receive an allocation for this match but in line with the smaller allocation we have received, it will unfortunately be a lower allocation than normal.”

The decision has gone down well with Hearts fans who have called on the club to reduce the allocation for both Celtic and Rangers at Tynecastle.