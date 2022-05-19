Hearts legend in Rangers 'new club' jibe after Europa League heartbreak

The Ibrox side lost on penalties to the Germans with Aaron Ramsey missing the decisive spot kick. It came after the teams couldn’t be separated over 120 minutes as it ended 101.

Rangers will now have to pick themselves up and dust themselves down for the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The last time the teams met in the Hampden Park showdown was in 1998 when the final was played at Celtic Park.

French striker Adam was the match winner that day, latching on to a Giles Rousset kick to fire past Andy Goram.

He stoked the fire ahead of Saturday’s clash with a jibe aimed at Rangers relating to their liquidation.

“Congratulations to the new Rangers FC for nearly winning their first European major trophy in such a short existence,” Adam tweeted. “Very unlucky!!”