Rangers Alex Lowry tackles Celtic's Ben Summers during a Lowland League match between Rangers B and Celtic B.

The 18-year-old has burst on to the scene at Ibrox this year, making his full Rangers debut and scoring in a Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion and netting twice for Scotland Under-19s against Turkey last week.

Murty worked closely with Lowry as he rose through the ranks and expects the midfielder to force his way into the first-team picture in due course.

“Alex is unlike anyone else at Rangers I would suggest in terms of his technical ability, the range of passing that he sees and executes, his individual ability to go past people and he has a remarkable degree of self-confidence,” said Murty.

“He believes in himself to the upmost and he wants the ball, he’s hungry for it and wants to make things happen.

“It’s not a surprise when he comes on to make his debut, looks a home in a first-team match of that pace and of that tempo because he has the technique to play and you are not surprised that he scores.

“He had the confidence to back himself and go and do it.

"I remember watching him with some of the first-team staff with Michael Beale and Steven Gerrard. He is faced up with another opponent and he goes flick/flack and the ball shifts both ways, poor defender twists round in a knot and Michael Beale goes ‘wow’