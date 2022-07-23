Harry Kane: Antonio Conte warns Bayern Munich off two-goal Ibrox hero after Julien Nagelsmann comments

Bayern Munich are seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and this week coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted Kane would be ‘very expensive’ but score plenty in the Bundesliga – and did not rule out a future move from the Germans.

Conte insists the striker is a firm fixture in his plans despite frequent summer speculation linking Kane away from Spurs. Last season Manchester City were rumoured, and now, with more talk from Bayern, Conte explained: “The situation with Tottenham is very clear. He is a part of the project, an important part.”

On Nagelsmann’s public admiration, the boss added: "I don’t like to speak about the players of other clubs. If I want to do something I speak with the club and don’t go through the media. Maybe it is a bit disrespectful of the other club. This is my way of dealing with the situation with other players.”

Kane struck twice in the second half to win Spurs the Walter Tull Cup after Antonio Colak gave the home side the half-time lead.

Conte made ten second-half substitutions as his side’s tough pre-season continued with a spread of minutes and added: “Rangers are a really good team, two seasons ago they won the league and then last season reached the final of the Europa League. When you do that you have a good team, a good coach and work very well.

“I watched their game against West Ham, a good team in England, and Rangers won 3-1 so for us it was a really good test.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's second, and winning, goal. (Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire).