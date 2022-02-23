Rangers learn Erling Haaland fate as Borussia Dortmund source provides injury update

The star forward missed the first leg with muscle issues though did train on the eve of the match – giving hope in the German camp he may make it back in time for the Ibrox encounter on Thursday.

And after Rangers ran out emphatic 4-2 winners in last week’s dramatic game in Dortmund, the Bundesliga side were hopeful of additional firepower to bring to Scotland and overturn the two-goal deficit.

However the Norwgain striker is not on the plane to arrive on Wednesday, with German journalist Sebastian Weßling tweeiting: "Bad news for Dortmund. BVB travel to Glasgow without Erling Haaland."

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund has been frustrated by injury this season. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Norwegian has hit 28 goals in 26 games this season and, aged 21, is one of European football's highest-rated prospects.

Defender Thomas Meunier also missed last week’s defeat, but Marco Rose’s side bounced back with a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

