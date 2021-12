Former Rangers striker Greg Stewart. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old curled an outrageous free-kick past the goalkeeper from nearly 34 metres in the Indian Super League.

It arrived in a 1 – 1 draw for his side Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters.

Spotting the goalkeeper over to one side, Stewart whipped the shot from distance into the back of the net via the post.