'Great goal' from Celtic fan against Rangers hailed - and the hope of budget boost for proud manager as Queen of the South don't falter

Queen of the South's Lee Connelly celebrates scoring against Rangers.

Connelly showed a moment of composure when he capitalised on Fashion Sakala’s slack ball towards Allan McGregor as he steadied himself before, briefly, taking the League One side onto a level footing.

"It was a great goal from Lee,” said Gibson. “He does it every day in training. We ask him to be more consistent in games because we know he has got. It is a special moment for him in front of a big crowd and he is a Celtic fan! Ultimately to come away with nothing is disappointing but the boys can be proud of their performance.