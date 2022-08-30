'Great goal' from Celtic fan against Rangers hailed - and the hope of budget boost for proud manager as Queen of the South don't falter
Celtic fan Lee Connelly’s fine goal at Ibrox in the 3-1 defeat to Rangers was ultimately little more than a statistical footnote but the game in front of just over 30,000 fans at Ibrox will enhance the hand of Willie Gibson, the Queen of the South manager.
Connelly showed a moment of composure when he capitalised on Fashion Sakala’s slack ball towards Allan McGregor as he steadied himself before, briefly, taking the League One side onto a level footing.
"It was a great goal from Lee,” said Gibson. “He does it every day in training. We ask him to be more consistent in games because we know he has got. It is a special moment for him in front of a big crowd and he is a Celtic fan! Ultimately to come away with nothing is disappointing but the boys can be proud of their performance.
"You see what Rangers did to Ross County at the weekend when they scored four so when they scored so early you do fear that it might be a long evening. We knew what the draw with Rangers would entail with the crowd and the ticket money. Hopefully that can add to my budget a wee bit."