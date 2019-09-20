Graham Dorrans signs for Dundee after Rangers exit

Have your say

Graham Dorrans has completed his move to Dundee, the club have announced.

The former Scottish international joins the Championship side until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Rangers on transfer deadline day after falling out of favour at his boyhood heroes.

There were reportedly offers from the Ladbrokes Premiership in his signature, with Kilmarnock said to be chasing the midfielder.

However, he opted instead to move to Dens Park where he'll work alongside his former Livingston teammate James McPake.