'Good chat but hates losing': The Rangers player who Ewen Ferguson enjoys playing with and the young 'great' golfer

Golfer Ewen Ferguson has revealed that he enjoys playing rounds with some of the Rangers squad as he looked back on the “nerve-wracking” experience of making the draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Ewen Ferguson made the draw for Scottish Cup fourth round on Monday at Somerset Park.

Ferguson, a very keen Rangers supporter, paired his team with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park and also put Hibs and Hearts together in a mouthwatering tie. The 26-year-old from Glasgow also lifted the lid on who in the Ibrox squad impresses when playing golf.

Speaking after the draw, Rangers supporter Ferguson told the Scottish Football Association “It was nerve-wracking to make sure I said the right numbers but overall it was a great experience and it was pretty cool to pull out the Edinburgh Derby first as well!”

“I’ve been a Rangers fan all my life. My coach is Richard Gough’s brother and always growing up I’ve gone to Rangers games. I went to Seville [for the Europa League final] and I go to most games when I can. I went to the Scottish Cup final and the semi-final this year which was incredible. The final was brutal because it was straight after Seville. It was so nerve-wracking but when Ryan Jack scored that goal it was perfect. I have good memories from that and hopefully some more this year.