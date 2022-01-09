Yves Bissouma has impressed for Brighton this season.

The English Premier League club, now managed by former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, have been linked with a £15million move for Bissouma, who has impressed at the heart of the Seagulls’ midfield this season. The 25-year-old Mali internationalist is entering the final 18 months of his contract.

Villa, who have already made business this January by signing Phillipe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season, have also been weighing up an offer for Kamara. Gerrard knows the Finn exceptionally well from their time together at Ibrox and made him one of his key players in his title-winning team last season.

The 26-year-old is coveted by other Premier League clubs, including Watford and Burnley, and while Villa would be a more attractive proposition for the former Dundee and Arsenal midfielder, he is contracted to Rangers until 2025 and is likely to command a sizeable transfer fee.

Kamara and Bissouma both play in a deeper midfield role and a deal for the Brighton player could signal the end of Villa’s interest in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s player.

Aston Villa have also been monitoring Ryan Kent’s situation, with the Rangers forward catching the eye of both the Birmingham club and Leeds United, but the move for Coutinho earlier this week also lessens the chance of a bid.