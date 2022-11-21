Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers tenure in stats - 455 crosses, £15.5m, -20 and 61.76 win %

Rangers have parted company with Giovanni van Bronckhorst after 12 months in the Ibrox hotseat. The club chairman Douglas Park revealed it was a difficult decision but one which needed to be taken after recent results failed to live up to expectation. The Scotsman looks back at some of the key stats from his tenure:

9

The number of points Rangers trail rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. No matter the manager, the biggest judgement will be in comparison to Celtic. Dropped points to Livingston and St Mirren and a loss at St Johnstone has left the team with a steep uphill task to overtake the Scottish champions with nearly half the season played. When Giovanni van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard a year ago the team led the league by four points. In the end they would lose it by four.

61.76

An impressive win percentage but not impressive enough. Not for a Rangers manager. Of the 11 permanent managers since Graeme Souness took charge in 1986, only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen have recorded lower win records. A stat which truly highlights the demand.

£4million

Reports have suggested that Rangers will be stung with a sizeable compensation figure to pay off not just Van Bronckhorst but a backroom staff which includes Dave Vos, Roy Makaay, Arno Philips and Yori Bosschaart.

-20

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been relieved of his duties as Rangers manager after a year in charge. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

After a 12-year absence from the Champions League group stage, Van Bronckhorst steered the team past Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV Eindhoven into a group which featured Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli. Rangers weren't expected to get out the group but they were mullered, losing all six games, conceding 22 goals in the process and scoring just twice. It meant their -20 goal difference saw them become the worst performing team in the competition’s group stage.

11-4

The aggregate loss to Celtic across four games. In the league, Van Bronckhorst oversaw three defeats, including 3-0 and 4-0 losses, and a draw. But he did triumph in the Scottish Cup semi-final after extra-time.

1

The number of trophies won during the Dutchman's time in Govan. Van Bronckhorst led the side to the club’s first Scottish Cup success since 2009, defeating Hearts at Hampden Park.

£15.5million

Rangers were one of the stories of UEFA’s club tournaments last season as they made it all the way to the final before losing to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. The run itself was worth £15.5million. But when you factor in ticket sales, TV revenue and other income, last season's European run was estimated to be worth close to £50million.

28

The average age of the Rangers team in the Premiership this season. Only St Johnstone have a higher average and points to the need for a rebuild.

455