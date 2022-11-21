Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be sacked as Rangers call time on managerial reign

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to be sacked as manager of Rangers.

The Dutchman has come under intense pressure after falling nine points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race prior to the domestic break on the back of a disastrous Champions League campaign.

Ibrox chiefs have now decided to act with the 47-year-old former Rangers player informed of the decision to part ways during weekend talks. An official announcement from the club is expected on Monday.

Van Bronckhorst took charge of Rangers just over a year ago and led the side to the Europa League final as well as winning the Scottish Cup last season.

Rangers have decided to sack manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Things looked rosy even a few months ago when he steered his side into the Champions League group stages following a play-off win over PSV, but the campaign has quickly unravelled with a 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the first Old Firm match in September followed by heavy pastings in Europe, incuding a 7-1 home loss to Liverpool, earning Rangers the ignominy of the worst-ever group stage record in Champions League history.