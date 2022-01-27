Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells Rangers striker how he can be 'more dangerous'

Rangers' Fashion Sakala is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin during the match at Ibrox on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Zambian international led the line against David Martindale’s side at Ibrox on Wednesday night as Rangers struggled to find the breakthrough before Scott Arfield came off the bench to rescue the league leaders by scoring the winner 15 minutes from time.

Sakala has six goals in 26 appearances for Rangers, including a hat-trick against Motherwell in October, since joining from Oostende in the summer, but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst would like the striker to boost his tally further by passing less and shooting more when opportunities to score present themselves.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know the qualities he has – he’s fast, he’ll run with the ball to create his own chances,” he said.

“He was unlucky not to score. There were some dangerous crosses for him the first half and the second half.

“Especially when we were 1-0 up he had two chances to come inside and go for goal.

“But in the end he wanted to pass to another player. But in those situations, I told him also after the game, when you are in the box, you have to make sure you hit the target.

“That’s one thing if he adds to his play he can be more dynamic and more dangerous.”