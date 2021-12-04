Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers fans starting to see impact of work and changes

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronchorst saw his team move seven points clear at the top of the Premiership table with a 3-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Dutch coach was delighted with the manner of his team’s performance as they defeated Dundee 3-0 at Ibrox to move seven points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

It was a fourth straight win as Rangers manager for van Bronckhorst who was gratified to see his work on the training ground manifesting itself in the style of play on show.

“You’re now starting to see what we’ve been working on,” he said. “We work hard to get our passing game and the speed we want, especially against opponents who are really organised.

“You need that flow of passing and we did well with that today. The more minutes played, the more space we got. When we changed the direction of play quickly, we dominated those areas.

“We were very controlled today, which is what you want when you play at home. We created a lot of chances and didn’t give a lot away. We did well today.

“Even at 3-0 up we were still looking for the fourth goal. That’s the desire you need in games and we have to show that. I’m happy with the performance, it was very good, and I’m pleased with the points again.”

Van Bronckhorst had special praise for midfielder Joe Aribo, who opened the scoring in a Man of the Match display, and striker Fashion Sakala who impressed despite failing to find the net.

“Joe is very good and he’s an important player for us,” said van Bronckhorst. “He’s been here for a few years now and you can see what he brings to the team.

“He scored a goal today but his overall performance, defensively and offensively was really dynamic.

“Fashion was unlucky not to score but he did exactly what we needed him to do. He gave us a threat on the left side with a lot of speed.

“In one v ones we created for him, he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet. He had some great finishes but the Dundee goalie had an excellent game today making good saves.”

