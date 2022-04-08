Giovanni van Bronckhorst outlines 'difficult period' for Aaron Ramsey and makes hint at Welshman's game-time

Many Rangers fans were left bemused on Thursday night when the Welsh international midfielder was an unused substitute in Portugal as the Scottish champions lost 1-0 to Braga in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Ramsey has played just 322 minutes of football for Rangers since his high profile January deadline day loan move from Juventus, making four starting appearances and three sub outings in the 16 games they have had since his signing.

The 31-year-old has experienced fitness issues and last completed a full 90 minutes at club level in an Italian Cup tie against Spal for Juventus back in January 2021.

Aaron Ramsey has had limited game time for Rangers since joining the Ibrox club on loan from Juventus in January. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ramsey has remained a regular for his country, however, and last month played the whole match as Wales defeated Austria to set up a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

“He has had a difficult period,” said van Bronckhorst. “He is playing more games lately for us and also for Wales.

“I’m really happy that Aaron is back and available. Of course we know his qualities.”

Despite Ramsey’s big game experience, his only involvement in Rangers’ Europa League campaign so far was as an 86th minute sub in the 4-2 win away to Borussia Dortmund in February.

But van Bronckhorst has defended his decision not to utilise Ramsey in Braga, while hinting he will have a role to play in the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday as Rangers try to book a semi-final tie against Atalanta or RB Leipzig.

“We have a lot of midfield players available now and this was the first game out of two in the quarter-final,” said van Bronckhorst. “It’s a busy period but the qualities of Aaron we can use.

“We know his quality and you see what is needed for games. You also have to do your game management and look a little bit ahead. That’s what we are doing right now. So Aaron, for sure, will have his game time.”

