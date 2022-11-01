Giovanni van Bronckhorst hits back at 'struck gold' claim but won't make excuses after Rangers' worst-ever tag
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has dismissed the suggestion that Rangers failed their fans by not spending more money prior to embarking on an ill-fated Champions League adventure.
The Ibrox side lost their sixth successive group game against Ajax on Tuesday night to supplant Dinamo Zagreb as the worst-ever Champions League team stretching all the way back to 1992-93.
Questions have been asked throughout the campaign about Rangers’ lack of squad investment since securing qualification against PSV Eindhoven in August. However, Van Bronckhorst defended the club's strategy and claimed the financial windfall from reaching the Champions League was never as large as mooted.
“Of course, I know that the club will do everything to try to build the strongest squad we have,” said Van Bronckhorst.
“I have read many stories that we struck gold with so many millions coming in. It’s not true. It’s not true all the figures I see in papers. We don’t have that budget to spend. So that’s another thing we saw in the beginning - that we play Champions League so now we have £40 million extra.
“Those are not true,” he added. “It creates an expectation that we can buy new players. The way we bought the players this season was to qualify for the Champions League but I don’t think the club will spend millions and millions.”
Rangers have been further hampered by injuries. As many as ten first-team players were missing from the 3-1 defeat to Ajax, who finished with six points.
The Ibrox side finished with zero points and a minus 20 goal difference. Van Bronckhorst has always resisted using the injury situation as an excuse.
“I have never used any excuse and I never will," he stressed. “It’s the players I have in my squad. Of course there is a whole squad not able to play but I will never use it as an excuse. My job is to coach the team, coach the players who are available.
“Of course, I don’t like that we have so many injuries but they are not able to play and that’s why I concentrate on the players I have.”
