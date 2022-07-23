Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms Rangers imminent transfer move and whether any more signings will follow

The incoming Besiktas left-back will be the final part of the Ibrox first-team jigsaw – unless there are further departures before the transfer window closes on Spetember 1.

Yilmaz has said his goodbyes in Istanbul and the Turkish international is edging towards a £4million move to Glasgow where he will replace Calvin Bassey and provide left-back competition for Borna Barisic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers believe the 21-year-old has the development potential to match Bassey, signed for £230,000 and sold two years later for £20m.

Van Bronckhorst admitted: “It's very well-stated in the press about him. We hope to add a new player in the coming days and I think then we will be finished with the window if no one else goes. When we have confirmation he's a Rangers player we will announce it.

“The player who will come in is definitely a young player and one we can hopefully develop the same way we have been developing players. Calvin is a good example and Nathan Patterson as well so the new player will be in that age range.”

As well as concluding his business off it, van Bronckhorst is equally satisfied with his players’ pre-season preparations on the pitch. He played down a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in a competitive friendly at a packed Ibrox ahead of the cinch Premiership kick-off next weekend and a Champions League qualifier in Belgium in ten days’ time.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during a pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“We want to make sure we develop ourselves in the way we want to press and attack, so we used this game against a very good opponent, quality-wise.

"The result wasn't that important, we could have played very defensively, 5-4-1, and waited for the moment to attack but I wanted to have the same movements we always have to attack against big opponents because that's how we will get stronger.

“We played against a lot of good opposition, West Ham on Tuesday and Spurs – a top four team.

“We saw the quality they have, but I am happy we can play against this [calibre of] opposition because at moments in the game we played really well – hopefully we face other big teams in Europe this season.”