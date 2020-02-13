Gerrard blasts Rangers flops, Celtic braced for 'huge bids', absence of Hibs trio explained, Stendel speaks - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip

Lenny in title promise

Neil Lennon maintains his Celtic team will “take absolutely nothing for granted” even as Wednesday night seemed pivotal in the club’s quest for a ninth straight title. (The Scotsman)

Hearts 'were like rabbits in headlights'

Daniel Stendel admitted his Hearts players resembled rabbits in the headlights during the 5-0 defeat by Celtic. The manager bemoaned a loss of confidence as his team's 1-0 interval deficit increased by four more goals in the second half. (Evening News)

Ross explains absence of Hibs trio in Staggies win

Jack Ross has confirmed he rested Lewis Stevenson and Steven Whittaker for Hibs' 3-0 win over Ross County while confirming Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg had called off sick. (Evening News)

'Huge bids' on the way for Edouard

Kevin Phillips has claimed Celtic are braced for mammoth Premier League bids for man-of-the-moment Odsonne Edouard. The ex-England striker is in no doubt that elite teams south of the border will be running the rule over the French forward as they prepare offers ahead of the summer window. (Football Insider)

Gerrard slams title flops

Steven Gerrard has accepted full responsibility for Rangers’ damaging slump in form after admitting his players wilted under the title race pressure in their 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (The Scotsman)

Boost for Celtic in Euro trail

Celtic have been boosted by the news that Copenhagen striker and former Hoops target Viktor Fischer is likely to miss the first leg of the knockout clash between the two clubs. (Various)

Gers fans slam Aribo in Kilmarnock loss

Rangers fans directed their ire at midfielder Joe Aribo as Steven Gerrard's side crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock that leaves them with a mountain to climb in the title race. Supporters branded the Nigerian international "lazy" and "anonymous" with others insisting he should have been dropped weeks ago. (Various)