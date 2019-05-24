George Edmundson decision boosts Rangers’ chances of signing defender

Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of George Edmundson after the defender knocked back a new contract, according to the Daily Express.

READ MORE - The final Scottish Premiership table if the season started in 2019

Oldham had been looking to extend Edmundson’s deal, which runs out next summer, in an attempt to get more money for their asset this coming transfer window

George Edmundson, left, is wanted by Rangers.

The Ibrox side had a bid of around £400k turned down for the centre-back earlier this week. It is believed they won’t be returning with a vastly improved offer as they refuse to get involved in a bidding war for the player.

Several English clubs are interested in the League Two star, including Premier League hopefuls Derby County.

Rangers are happy to wait to see how things develop as they believe their offer to be more than fair.

Manager Steven Gerrard is looking for reinforcements in the centre of defence this summer with Joe Worrall returning to Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of his loan and veteran Gareth McAuley expected to be released when his deal expires next month.

READ MORE - The players who committed the most fouls in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership - ranked in order

