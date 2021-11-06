Gary McAllister: Rangers have to go 'all guns blazing'

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says the Scottish champions are boosted by going into Sunday's game against Ross County with a full squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McAllister admits the Scottish champions have taken note of Malky Mackay’s team’s stunning 5-0 win at Dundee in their last fixture but he sees an opportunity to try and sign off before the international break in emphatic style.

“We take that (County’s win over Dundee) on board,” he said. “That was a surprising result. It’s their only win of the season.

“I know Malky really well. They’ll come to Ibrox and try to frustrate and be organised. But we have got to go all guns blazing.

“What we have got to guard against is losing this first goal. It seems to be a wee bit of a habit at the moment. If we can get our noses in front early, then we have got to go and try and score some goals.”

McAllister has welcomed the return to action of Ryan Kent after his 10-game injury lay-off. Along with fellow substitutes Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe, the winger made a positive contribution as Rangers came from behind to draw 1-1 with Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday.

“Getting on the pitch was a big boost for him, but certainly for us,” McAllister told RangersTV. “I thought he looked really sharp. Kemar looked sharp as well. But Ianis came on and gave us that wee bit of quality and eye for a pass. Obviously, the goal was superb, it was a great goal and a great finish.

“The facts are we can’t be reliant on a starting eleven. The eleven who finished at Fir Park last Sunday and won 6-1 deserved to go again, although Calvin Bassey was left out and Borna Barisic came in.

“But the facts are we need 20-plus players. We do have two quality players in nearly every position and we have got to utilise this squad. That’s the beauty of the situation for the manager now. The freshness towards the end of the game certainly worked.”

