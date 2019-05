While Rangers are set to try and improve their squad for a title challenge, we look at former players and how much they are worth via Transfermarkt. Scroll through to find some interesting names and valuations.

1. Bilel Mohsni - 180k Pitched up in the Greek second tier at Panachaiki. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Sebastien Faure - 180k Fallen off the radar and appears to be playing in the fourth tier of France. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Anestis Argyriou - 225k Has been found in Greece in recent years. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Haris Vuckic - 360k Recently returned from injury as FC Twente confirmed their return to the Eredivise. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more