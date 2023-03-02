Fresh concerns over Rangers' Tom Lawrence reappearance following latest surgery setback

The need for the midfielder – who joined on a free transfer for Fulham last summer – to undergo another knee operation has cast doubt on his availability for the start of next season. Lawrence showed early promise following his move north but managed only nine appearances before being struck down in August. Following surgery last year, the 29-year-old was expected to return in the coming weeks, but that prospect has now been ended by another crushing setback.
“Tom Lawrence has had another operation and won’t be available until the back end of pre-season,” said his manager Beale, who has other long-term injury absentees John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz pushing for squad places, the pair having been unavailable for his three months in charge. “Tom Lawrence was back training in isolation, but had some real discomfort when he was running. They had a look and they had to do a procedure.”