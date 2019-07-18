French Ligue 1 side want Rangers ace to replace departing international

French outfit Dijon are reportedly keen on Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

Reports in France claim the Ligue 1 side, who narrowly maintained their top flight status last season, have identified the £2 million signing from NK Osijek as a replacement for departing Tunisian international Oussama Haddadi, who is joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Dijon finished just one point off the automatic relegation spots but defeated Lens 4-2 on aggregate in the relegation play-offs.

Barisic has three years left on his Ibrox deal and started against Gibraltarian side St Joseph's in the Europa League last week.

The Croatian international looks to be starting the 2019/20 campaign as Steven Gerrard's first choice left-back, with Jon Flanagan and Andy Halliday filling in at times last term.

The reports claim Barisic would be open to listening to any offers, but only last week the 26-year-old gave an interview to a publication in his homeland, saying: "I really have a brilliant relationship with Steven Gerrard.

"We talk about tactics and current issues. There are no problems.

"I feel great here and I am completely devoted to Rangers. Life in Glasgow is really good."