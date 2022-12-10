Former Rangers starlet fires memorable hat-trick for Premier League side including delightful chip

Rory Wilson has hit the ground running since joining Aston Villa from Rangers this summer as he continues to find the back of the net on a regular occasion.

The teenage striker hit a hat-trick on Friday night in the club’s FA Youth Cup third round 5-0 trouncing of Brentford, played at Villa Park. It takes his tally for the season, according to Transfermarkt, to eight goals in ten games with appearances for both the Under-18s and Premier League 2 sides.

His treble caught the eye with one goal in particular standing out. After being released down the right side of the box, he appeared in a position, in line with the six-yard box, where crossing appeared to be his only option. Instead he produced a delicate chip which floated over the helpless goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Wilson made the move south, signing his first professional contract with Villa after a 49-goal campaign for both Scotland and Rangers, including an impressive strike in the Scottish Youth Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park. He had made appearances for the club’s B side in the Lowland League as well as in the UEFA Youth League. Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland said at the time: “Although our preference was for Rory to continue his journey at Rangers, we also respect his decision.”

Wilson has impressed on the international scene. He had an excellent goal record for the under-17s before making the step up to Scot Gemmill’s under-21s earlier this season. He made two substitute appearances in friendlies with Northern Ireland.