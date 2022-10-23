Pressure has increased on Giovanni van Bronckhorst further after a 1-1 home draw with Livingston which left the team four points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race.

In his Sunday Mail column, Miller wrote about the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz. The Turkish left-back has impressed but has yet to displace Borna Barisic and has been used as an example of the club’s recruitment issues in recent seasons.

Earlier in the campaign, when facing Napoli at Ibrox in the Champions League, there were no summer signings in the starting line-up, while nine of the eleven were at the club in 2018. Rangers have the second oldest team on average in the Premiership this season.

“There’s actually nothing wrong with having succession plans and bringing in a talented, long-term replacement for the likes of Borna,” Miller said. “Many clubs are criticised for NOT acting like that. But the issue at Rangers is when you shell out £5m after just losing the league, you do it on a player – or even two – who are sure to make the starting XI better. I don’t think it has been improved properly in the last three transfer windows, going back to Steven Gerrard’s last pre-season. That’s not good.”

Rangers travel to Napoli for their penultimate Champions League group stage clash during the week, knowing they need a result to have a realistic chance of finishing third.