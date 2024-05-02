Giovanni van Bronckhorst has claimed he left Rangers in the wrong manner as he discussed the prospect of a return to the dugout with Feyenoord.

The Dutchman was sacked after just one year in charge in November 2022 after falling nine points behind Celtic in the title race on the back of a disastrous Champions League group stage campaign. He was replaced by Michael Beale, who had attended a match at Ibrox while Van Bronckhorst was fighting to save his job in a move many regarded as a breach of the managerial code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Netherlands captain is now a TV pundit in his homeland and has been tipped for a possible return to management with previous club Feyenoord as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Arne Slot. Van Bronckhorst made over 2000 appearances for the Rotterdam outfit as a player and also managed the side between 2015 and 2019, winning one league title and two KNVB Cups.

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been linked with a return to Feyenoord. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Another former Rangers and Feyenoord manager, Dick Advocaat, has put Van Bronckhorst’s name forward as the obvious choice to succeed Slot. When questioned about the prospect of a return to De Kuip, Van Bronckhorst made reference to Ibrox departure.