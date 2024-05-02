Former Rangers manager speaks out on Ibrox sacking as return to previous club mooted - 'I exited in the wrong way'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has claimed he left Rangers in the wrong manner as he discussed the prospect of a return to the dugout with Feyenoord.
The Dutchman was sacked after just one year in charge in November 2022 after falling nine points behind Celtic in the title race on the back of a disastrous Champions League group stage campaign. He was replaced by Michael Beale, who had attended a match at Ibrox while Van Bronckhorst was fighting to save his job in a move many regarded as a breach of the managerial code.
The former Netherlands captain is now a TV pundit in his homeland and has been tipped for a possible return to management with previous club Feyenoord as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Arne Slot. Van Bronckhorst made over 2000 appearances for the Rotterdam outfit as a player and also managed the side between 2015 and 2019, winning one league title and two KNVB Cups.
Another former Rangers and Feyenoord manager, Dick Advocaat, has put Van Bronckhorst’s name forward as the obvious choice to succeed Slot. When questioned about the prospect of a return to De Kuip, Van Bronckhorst made reference to Ibrox departure.
He said: "I don't know if it makes it more difficult to return to a club you were previously successful at. I was a player for Rangers and went there as a manager. And I left in a way I didn't want to – in the wrong way. Of course, Feyenoord is the club of my heart, everyone knows that. I first walked in there when I was seven years old. But nothing is happening at the moment. I haven't had to think about it yet. Of course, I had a great time at Feyenoord. Four years as an assistant and then four years as a manager. I had a lot of wonderful moments. I cherish that."
