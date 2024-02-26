Jermain Defoe celebrates a goal with Scott Arfield during his spell at Rangers. Cr. Getty Images.

Former Rangers and England striker Jermain Defoe will be bringing his brand new documentary 'Defoe: For The Love of the Game' to Glasgow this week for a one night only screening.

The Premier League icon was a huge fan favourite at Ibrox after originally joining the club on loan in 2019 from AFC Bournemouth and went on to score a total of 32 goals for the Glasgow giants, helping the club to lift their 55th title in 2021.

The 41-year-old departed Rangers to re-sign for former club Sunderland in 2022 but retired shortly afterwards after a storied career which saw him turn out for Premier League giants such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United while he also earned a total of 57 England caps and scored in 2010 World Cup against Slovenia.

The feature length documentary will be coming to Cineworld this week as part of a set of special screenings of 'Defoe', which includes a special recorded Q&A with the striker following the film and will give fans access to a player who was one of Britain's most lethal goal scorers for over a decade.

Now an under-18s coach with former club Tottenham Hotspur, Defoe has launched a powerful behind the scenes documentary that will play for one night only at Cineworld Glasgow's Renfrew Street cinema and will lift the lid on not only his incredible footballing career, but also the devastating personal events that helped shape the striker as a player and a person.

Jermain Defoe's new documentary will launch later this week. Cr. Kaleidoscope Films.

The documentary will offer fans of the forward exclusive behind the scenes interviews with many of Defoe's former managers and colleagues - such as Joe Cole, Harry Redknapp, Gus Poyet - plus chats with Defoe's family and the player himself. It will also reveal the several personal tragedies that the former Gers striker was forced to overcome in his glittering career. While it will also offer an insight in his friendship with young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, a 6 year old boy who struck a bond with Defoe whilst he battle a rare childhood cancer.