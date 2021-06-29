Former Rangers defender quits job after shock Euro 2020 exit

Frank de Boer (right) during what proved to be his final match in charge of the Dutch national team as they lost to Czech Republic in Budapest in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Sunday. (Photo by Tibor Illyes - Pool/Getty Images)

The former Rangers defender’s position was due to be reviewed by the Dutch FA after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic in the last 16 tie in Budapest. But De Boer has stepped down of his own volition after just 10 months in the job.

"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed,” said the 55-year-old who had spells in charge of Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace.

"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such important matches on their way to World Cup qualification.”

