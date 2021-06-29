Former Rangers defender quits job after shock Euro 2020 exit

The former Rangers defender’s position was due to be reviewed by the Dutch FA after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic in the last 16 tie in Budapest. But De Boer has stepped down of his own volition after just 10 months in the job.
"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed,” said the 55-year-old who had spells in charge of Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace.
"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such important matches on their way to World Cup qualification.”