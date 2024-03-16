Former Rangers defender Nathan Patterson centre of Everton training camp row after manager's 'clumsy joke' goes wrong

English Premier League outfit Everton are inactive this weekend following their elimination from the FA Cup and Dyche decided to take his squad to the resort of Quinta do Lago in the Algarve. The Daily Mail claims that during a meal one evening, tempers frayed between the manager and the squad after he playfully slapped Patterson too hard across the head, which led to some players being unimpressed by Dyche’s actions. It is claimed that club captain James Tarkowski led his boss away from the table before he later returned and apologised to an embarrassed Patterson.