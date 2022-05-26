Former Rangers coach lined up to replace Mark Warburton at QPR

Queen’s Park Rangers have made moves to replace former Rangers manager Mark Warburton at Loftus Road – and have lined up another coach with an Ibrox connection.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:39 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Championship side have approached Aston Villa for permission to speak to Steven Gerrard's assistant Michael Beale over the vacancy in west London.

Beale, a highly-rated coach with experience of football in Scotland and Brazil as well as Liverpool and Chelsea, has harboured ambitions of working as a boss on his own in the future but has been an integral part of Steven Gerrard’s regime at both Rangers and Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Gerrard called Beale a training-ground "expert” and admitted he would need almost two decades to get close to the 41-year-old’s on-pitch coaching abilities.

QPR are seeking a replacement for Warburton, another former Ibrox employee, after a string of defeats ended their play-off hopes ahead of his departure.

Gareth Ainsworth, Karl Robinson and Hibs-linked duo Michael Appleton and Jon Dahl Tomasson are also names being linked.

Michael Beale (Photo by Hrach Khachatryan / SNS Group)
Beale has worked closely with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, Liverpool and Aston Villa. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Mark WarburtonIbroxAston VillaSteven GerrardMichael Appleton
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.