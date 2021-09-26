Former Rangers captain involved in touchline spat with supporters, Hibs eye January move for attacking target, Dundee boss furious with referee's call - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Barry Ferguson became manager of Alloa Athletic this summer. Picture: SNS

Ferguson in touchline spat

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson became involved in a touchline spat with his own supporters following the full-time whistle in his Alloa Athletic side’s 1-1 draw with Dumbarton. (Daily Record)

Gerrard pleased to ‘win ugly’

Steven Gerrard praised his team for “winning ugly” against Dundee, but wants to see them brush up in certain elements of their game. A first-half strike from Joe Aribo earned Rangers a 1-0 at Dens Park to keep them top of the cinch Premiership. (The Scotsman)

McPake unhappy with call

Dundee manager James McPake believes referee Bobby Madden made the wrong call in deciding to only caution Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin when bringing down Paul McMullan for a penalty. (The Scotsman)

Rangers’ ‘time wasting’ showed Dundee class

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan says the “time-wasting” antics from Rangers near the end of the match at Dens Park showed the quality the hosts showed on the day despite a 1-0 defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell momentum

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his players for grinding out a 2-1 victory over Ross County. Tony Watt's 80th-minute winner sent the Steelmen into the top three of the cinch Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Livi boss tips Edinburgh sides for ‘breakaway’

Livingston manager David Martindale predicted a prosperous season for Hearts and Hibs following his team’s 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday. He expects the Edinburgh clubs to finish in the Premiership’s top four alongside Rangers and Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Neilson points to signings

Robbie Neilson identified Hearts’ recruitment as key to their early-season progress following Saturday’s 3-0 win against Livingston. The Edinburgh club moved second in the Scottish Premiership with goals from Michael Smith and Alex Cochrane either side of a Liam Boyce penalty. (Evening News)

Hibs find way around lockout

Hibs have responded to Rangers’ ongoing policy of locking out away fans and will beamback live coverage of next weekend’s Ibrox head-to-head to Easter Road. (Evening News)

Hibs plan second bid

Hibs are planning a second move for Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles. The Easter Road side had a bid knocked back in the summer but will be able to offer a pre-contract in January. Charles has been axed from the Accrington Stanley team for refusing to sign a new deal. (Scottish Sun)

