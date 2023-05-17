The Ibrox club have an opening in the position following the departure of Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest last month with first-team manager Michael Beale currently filling both roles ahead of a summer recruitment drive.

Moore, who spent six years at Rangers and won 13 trophies, has been working as an agent but also had a spell as director of football at Brisbane Roar. The former Australia defender revealed he was interviewed for a similar role at Hearts but narrowly missed out after two interviews with chairwoman Ann Budge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now he admitted he is keeping a close eye on recent developments at Ibrox as he discussed his own credentials for the sporting director role.

Former Rangers captain Craig Moore is 'interested' in the club's sporting director vacancy.

"Being an agent or a director of football is very similar," Moore told the Daily Record. "You’re looking at players, recruiting players, growing your network, negotiate.

"The role that I did in Australia was dealing with salary caps and budgets, I set up a medical department, built and started up the academy. We qualified for the Asian Champions League, we sold younger players - all the things you are expected to do as a director of football.

"I guess, what are Rangers going to do in that space is very, very interesting because clearly there’s a big restructure going on. And that’s going to happen on and off the field. So I’ve certainly been following what’s happening there because it’s an area where I am kind of interested. It’s an area I have worked in before.”