The Ibrox club have an opening in the position following the departure of Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest last month with first-team manager Michael Beale currently filling both roles ahead of a summer recruitment drive.
Moore, who spent six years at Rangers and won 13 trophies, has been working as an agent but also had a spell as director of football at Brisbane Roar. The former Australia defender revealed he was interviewed for a similar role at Hearts but narrowly missed out after two interviews with chairwoman Ann Budge.
And now he admitted he is keeping a close eye on recent developments at Ibrox as he discussed his own credentials for the sporting director role.
"Being an agent or a director of football is very similar," Moore told the Daily Record. "You’re looking at players, recruiting players, growing your network, negotiate.
"The role that I did in Australia was dealing with salary caps and budgets, I set up a medical department, built and started up the academy. We qualified for the Asian Champions League, we sold younger players - all the things you are expected to do as a director of football.
"I guess, what are Rangers going to do in that space is very, very interesting because clearly there’s a big restructure going on. And that’s going to happen on and off the field. So I’ve certainly been following what’s happening there because it’s an area where I am kind of interested. It’s an area I have worked in before.”
Asked whether he had held any talks with Rangers about the vacancy, Moore added: "Not at this moment in time. Obviously James Bisgrove is the new CEO, we’ve had communication but not about any particular roles as such. I haven’t spoken to John Bennett, the new chairman, so to answer your question, have I spoken to anyone in an influential position that is maybe making decisions at the football club? No."