Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard urged to take club role abroad by Ibrox legend amidst Poland links

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard should look to a club job in Europe amidst links with the vacant position as boss of the Polish national team.

The former Liverpool star was sacked as Aston Villa boss earlier this season after just 11 months following a poor start to the Premier League campaign which brought just two wins in 12 league games. Gerrard was loosely linked with a return to Rangers when Giovanni van Bronckhorst departed before former assistant Michael Beale was appointed.

Polish outlet Meczyki reported that the country’s FA had contacted the 42-year-old regarding the possibility of replacing Czeslaw Michniewicz with Gerrard understood to be considering the proposal put forward. Wikipedia has already been edited showing the Anfield legend as the team's head coach.

Poland reached the last 16 of the World Cup, progressing from a group which consisted of Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. They lost in the knock-out stages to France.

McCoist, however, believes Gerrard is too young to move into international management and called on him to follow ex-England team-mate Scott Parker in moving abroad. The former Fulham boss has recently been installed as manager of Belgian giants Club Brugge.

“I think Steven could do the same somewhere in Europe," he told talkSPORT. "I don't know if this is an ageist thing to say but I think he is too young to do an international job. I know Roberto Martinez did it and now he's away to Portugal, he's relatively young. I just think Steven would want to get back into the day to day."

