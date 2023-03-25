Gerrard, who managed Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers between 2018 and 2021 and guided them to the Premiership title, was playing for Liverpool, his boyhood club, in the legends match at Anfield. The Reds were awarded a penalty in the first half – in front of the goal housing a 4000-strong Celtic following – and Gerrard made no mistake, slotting the ball past Artur Boruc. The 42-year-old celebrated gleefully as the Celtic support watched on before taking the acclaim of the Liverpool fans to his right.
The visiting support did not take kindly to Gerrard’s actions, with some objects thrown in his direction, as the video in the embedded tweet shows. The ex-England midfielder had previously cupped his ears in the direction of the Celtic fans and also asked them to raise the noise prior to scoring his goal.