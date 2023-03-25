Gerrard, who managed Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers between 2018 and 2021 and guided them to the Premiership title, was playing for Liverpool, his boyhood club, in the legends match at Anfield. The Reds were awarded a penalty in the first half – in front of the goal housing a 4000-strong Celtic following – and Gerrard made no mistake, slotting the ball past Artur Boruc. The 42-year-old celebrated gleefully as the Celtic support watched on before taking the acclaim of the Liverpool fans to his right.