Former Rangers boss set to return to management with QPR

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton is set to become the new manager at Queen’s Park Rangers, according to Sky Sports.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Gary Hooper back to Celtic? | Rangers make guard of honour decision | Ibrox star hints at signing on Instagram

Rangers boss Mark Warburton. Picture: SNS

The Loftus Road side have been on the hunt for a replacement to Steve McClaren after the ex-England manager was sacked in early April.

They now appear to have found their man in Warburton, whose last spell in management came during a 37-game stint as Nottingham Forest boss in 2017.

Prior to that, Warburton was manager at Rangers for just over a year and a half. In that time he led the club back to the top flight of Scottish football and reached the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

He left the club in bizarre circumstances after reportedly tendering his resignation, which the club accepted. However, Warburton insists he never quit Ibrox.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.