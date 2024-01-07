Former Rangers and Scotland Under-21 star suffers life-threatening injures in car crash
Dapo Mebude, the former Rangers youngster and Scotland Under-21 international, has suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Belgium. Local news outlet HLN state that the 22-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree at an exit in Loppem on Sunday morning.
It has been reported that the KV Oostende forward had to be cut from the wreckage by the fire brigade and was taken to the AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges, where he required emergency surgery. His condition has been described as critical.
Mebude was said to have been on his way to a practice match against FC Knokke, which has now been cancelled, when the accident happened. Police have confirmed that no other vehicles were involved while it was reported that some of Mebude's team-mates witnessed the crash.
“It is not clear how the accident could have happened,” a federal highway police spokesman told HLN. “The public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the precise circumstances of the accident."
Mebude came through the youth ranks at Rangers before making his senior first team debut under Steven Gerrard against Kilmarnock in 2019. He also represented Scotland at various age groups up to and including the Under-21s. He spent time on loan at Queen of the South before completing a transfer Watford, where he was loaned to AFC Wimbledon, before making the move to Belgium in September 2022.
Rangers responded to the news with a statement which read: "The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former Academy player Dapo Mebude and his family at this time." A statement from KV Oostende read: "The practice match between Knokke and KVO was cancelled due to a car accident by player Dapo Mebude. He was taken to hospital but there is no further information about his situation. Our thoughts are with Dapo and his family."
Mebude's younger brother, Dire, 19, who was also previously with Rangers and has been capped for Scotland Under-21s, is currently in Belgium with KVC Westerlo following his £1.6m summer move from Manchester City.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.