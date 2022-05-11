Former Rangers and Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson to open talks with Raith Rovers over managerial vacancy

Raith Rovers have made a move towards replacing John McGlynn as manager and been granted permission to speak to Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 1:03 pm

The former Rangers and Hibernian midfielder led Rovers’ Fife neighbours to the League Two title in his first season as a manager and has a strong coaching reputation in the game.

Thomson was previously a youth coach with Rangers, where he also played and starred in the 2008 UEFA Cup final, having moved from Hibs in 2007.

He has been identified as a potential successor to McGlynn, who joined Falkirk after 10 years at Stark’s Park over two different spells.

The Kirkcaldy club had also been linked to Thomson's friend and former Hibs team-mate Scott Brown however Fleetwood Town are expected to appoint the Celtic captain as their new manager next week.

That leaves Thomson in the frame to hold talks with the Championship club’s board after a fifth-placed finish in the second tier this season.

Kevin Thomson has been Kelty Hearts manager for the past year after replacing Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
John McGlynnRaith RoversThomson
