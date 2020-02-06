Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller retires at 40 - report

Kenny Miller, one of the most decorated Scottish players of the modern era, is hanging up his boots at the age of 40.

According to a report in the Sun, the striker has decided to retire after parting company with Partick Thistle last month.

It brings the curtain down on a trophy-laden career which began with Hibernian, included three spells with Rangers, a stint at Celtic and time in the English Premier League with Wolves and Derby.

Miller also played in Canada and Turkey and won 69 caps for Scotland, scoring 18 goals. He made his international debut under Craig Brown in a friendly against Poland in 2001 and won his final cap against England at Wembley in 2013, scoring a fine goal in a 3-2 defeat.

He had been linked with a move to Raith Rovers but has opted to call time on his playing days.

Miller could now return to management. He had a short stint as player/manager of Livingston last season but parted company with the newly promoted West Lothian club and returned to a playing only role, signing for Dundee.

His trophy haul included being part of Celtic's league and cup double-winning side in 2006-07 but it was at Rangers he achieved most success.

He helped the Ibrox club win three Premier titles, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

During his third spell at Rangers he helped them return to the top flight, being part of the team which won the Championship in 2015-16.