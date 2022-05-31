Former Hearts and Rangers star lands prominent Premier League role

The Seagulls, who finished ninth in the Premier League, announced the appointment following the confirmation of Dan Ashworth’s departure to Newcastle United.

Weir had been performing the role on an interim basis since February, impressing the chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber.

Bloom revealed he was the “standout candidate for this position, from several very strong candidates” who had applied.

“His credentials are very strong, as shown in the various roles he has held with us,” he said.

"During his recent role as acting technical director David has used his experience, knowledge and ability in supporting both Graham Potter and the men's first-team, as we secured a record top-flight finish, and Hope Powell and the women's first-team.

"In that time he has already further enhanced an already excellent working relationship with both Paul Barber and me, as well as our executive team responsible for the running of the club. David will oversee all football operations; including recruitment, analysis, medical and player welfare, across both the men's and women's set-up.”

Weir, who has managed Sheffield United and been assistant to Mark Warburton at Rangers, joined Albion in 2018. He had been working as the club’s loans manager but now takes on a much more prominent role.

David Weir is the new technical director at Brighton. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)