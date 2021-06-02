Former Celtic boss believes time is right for Steven Gerrard to make EPL switch amid Everton link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has recently been linked with a move to Everton. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox boss has been linked with a move to Everton after The Athletic reported he was discussed as a possible replacement by the club’s board should current head coach Carlo Ancelotti complete a move back to Real Madrid.

Gerrard is a legend at Anfield having played over 700 games for Everton’s city rivals Liverpool, including leading them to a pair of Champions League finals. This, combined with Gerrard’s insistence that he’s happy at Rangers and continuous talk he’s being lined up as an eventual successor to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, would make a move this summer seem unlikely.

However, Barnes, himself an Anfield hero, reckons Gerrard can’t be waiting around for the ideal opportunity to present itself as the 41-year-old needs to strike while the iron is hot.

Barnes told BettingOdds.com when asked if Gerrard can lead an EPL side that isn’t his former club: “I can yes because we all know that the Premier League is the place to manage. Steven is ambitious and he may be able to win the league or finish second in Scotland every year, but to test yourself you have to come back down south. That’s obvious.

“Regarding which Premier League side he could manage, that all depends when an opportunity presents itself and how well he’s doing at that point in time, but of course if he wanted to come to the Premier League right now then his stock is very high.

“If he waits another year and Rangers finish second in the league and they’re 20 points behind Celtic then maybe his stock won’t be so high. So it’s difficult to say whether I can see Stevie managing Liverpool or any other Premier League club, but the time for it to happen would be now.

“Rangers were of course unbeaten, they won the SPL and they did really well. Timing is really important when it comes to management, so it may be the best time for Steven to come to the Premier League."

