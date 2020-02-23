Flo Kamberi: I’m ready to lead the line for Rangers in Braga

Florian Kamberi struggled to savour his first goal for Rangers after a late Stevie May equaliser denied the Ibrox side a victory at St Johnstone.

But the on-loan Hibs striker can console himself with the thought that he is sure to have put himself in pole position to occupy the lone striker role in Wednesday’s second leg against Braga. Alfredo Morelos is suspended as Steven Gerrard’s side seek to defend a 3-2 first leg lead.

“I try every day to give the manager something to think about in terms of playing me,” said Kamberi, who replaced Andy Halliday at half time. “But I respect any decision he makes because it’s about Rangers and what’s best for the team rather than me.

“I will be ready whenever he gives me the chance and I am ready to do the dirty work up front in Braga if that’s what I’m asked to do as I’ve been used to doing dirty work in the Scottish Premiership. The Premiership isn’t easy so I know already how it feels and what I have to do so I will recover now and be ready for Wednesday. I was used to having responsibility in my two years at Hibs but it’s different at Rangers. Away from home in Portugal in the Europa League – so it won’t be easy but we have the quality to go there and win.”

Plans to mark his first goal for Rangers were shelved after May’s intervention left Kamberi feeling like he had been involved in a defeat. He scored a stunning goal five minutes after coming on at half-time to cancel out Callum Hendry’s early opener.

Kamberi then crossed for Joe Aribo to put the visitors ahead. But defensive slackness meant Rangers dropped a potentially critical two points.

“I planned to celebrate a win with my goal and my assist but we couldn’t get the three points so while I’m happy with my performance I can’t be as happy as I want to be,” he said. “It’s disappointing. Not just for me but for everyone, including the supporters, because we all came to win the game and not to draw.”