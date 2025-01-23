Five Scottish Cup ties moved for TV as Friday and Monday slots used again

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:13 BST
Matches involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are picked

Five Scottish Cup last 16 ties have been picked for live television coverage, with games to be played on a Friday and Monday night.

The Scottish Football Association announced on Thursday afternoon that Ayr United v Hibs, Celtic v Raith Rovers, Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic, Rangers v Queen’s Park and St Mirren v Hearts have been selected by the competition’s broadcast partners for live coverage across four days.

The tie between Ayr Utd and Hibs will take place on Friday, February with a 7.45pm kick-off, live on the BBC. The following day, holders Celtic will be in action when they welcome Raith Rovers to Parkhead for a 5.30pm kick-off, live on Premier Sports.

Celtic and Raith will do battle once again in the Scottish Cup, live on TV.Celtic and Raith will do battle once again in the Scottish Cup, live on TV.
Celtic and Raith will do battle once again in the Scottish Cup, live on TV. | SNS Group

On Sunday, February 9, Premier Sports will screen two further ties. Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie will take place at 12.30pm, while Rangers’ match at home to Queen’s Park at Ibrox will start at 3.30pm.

The last 16 action will conclude on Monday, February 10 when St Mirren host Hearts at the SMiSA Stadium. BBC Scotland will show that match live on TV, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Three ties will take place at the traditional time of 3pm on Saturday, February 9. Dundee will host Airdrieonians at Dens Park, Livingston face Cove Rangers at Almondvale and St Johnstone are up against Hamilton Accies at McDiarmid Park. These ties will not be on TV.

