Five players to give Rangers much-needed shot in arm as transfer business expected with out-of-favour midfielder

The Dutchman namechecked Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield as a quintet who could push for a spot in the team for the lunchtime clash in Dingwall.
Roofe, Arfield and Jack all came on as second-half substitutes in the 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night, with Arfield going on to score the winner, while Kent is back from suspension and Aribo available after Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign was ended last Sunday.
“Tonight was about getting the win,” Van Bronckhorst said after the victory on Saturday. “We will have more options on Saturday. But we have (Ryan) Kent, (Joe) Aribo back Saturday and now Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Kemar (Roofe) all coming back in."
While incomings have yet to properly materialise during the January window, Juninho Bacuna looks set to end his short-lived Rangers career in the next 24 hours by signing for Birmingham City.
A January arrival last year from Huddersifeld, Bacuna has only made 12 starts for the club and is clearly not in Van Bronckhorst’s plans.