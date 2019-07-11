Filip Helander transfer nearing completion as Rangers fee 'revealed'

Rangers will pay €6 million to sign Swedish defender Filip Helander, according to a respected Italian football journalist.

It had been reported that Rangers were hoping to pay just £3.5 million for the centre-back with his club Bologna holding out for a higher fee.

According to Nima Tavallaey, the Light Blues will pay €4 million up front, which is just above 3.5 million pound sterling, but will then make two annual payments of €1 million further down the line.

The Swedish international has agreed personal terms with Steven Gerrard's men and will travel to Glasgow tomorrow for his medical.

Rangers are hopeful of getting the transfer completed before they take on Marseille in a glamour friendly this coming Sunday.

