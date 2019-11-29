Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat 'didn't notice' Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos... apart from his two goals

Dick Advocaat looks on as Feyenoord take on his former club Rangers
Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat claimed he barely noticed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos last night - apart from netting the brace that earned the Light Blues a point in Rotterdam.

The Dutch side took a half-time lead at De Kuip thanks to Jens Toornstra's deflected strike and had to rely on Luis Sinisterra to avoid defeat after compatriot Morelos had scored a quickfire brace to put the Gers in front.

Feyenoord can still reach the knockout stages but former Ibrox boss Advocaat needs his team to overcome Porto in Portugal - and hope his old side do them a favour against Swiss outfit Young Boys.

“We knew Stevie [Gerrard] would say something to them at half-time but they had more possession without clear chances,” Advocaat said after the match.

“Their striker [Morelos] is a great striker because he scored two goals, but for the rest of the time I didn’t see him.

“He is still a good striker. That makes the difference.”