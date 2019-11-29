Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat 'didn't notice' Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos... apart from his two goals

Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat claimed he barely noticed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos last night - apart from netting the brace that earned the Light Blues a point in Rotterdam.

The Dutch side took a half-time lead at De Kuip thanks to Jens Toornstra's deflected strike and had to rely on Luis Sinisterra to avoid defeat after compatriot Morelos had scored a quickfire brace to put the Gers in front.

Feyenoord can still reach the knockout stages but former Ibrox boss Advocaat needs his team to overcome Porto in Portugal - and hope his old side do them a favour against Swiss outfit Young Boys.

“We knew Stevie [Gerrard] would say something to them at half-time but they had more possession without clear chances,” Advocaat said after the match.

“Their striker [Morelos] is a great striker because he scored two goals, but for the rest of the time I didn’t see him.

“He is still a good striker. That makes the difference.”