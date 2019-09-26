Fernando Ricksen funeral in pictures: Ex-Rangers stars and thousands of fans pay their respects
Ally McCoist and Neil Lennon were among thousands of mourners who paid their respects to Fernando Ricksen on Wednesday.
The former Ibrox hero died on 18 September at St Andrew's Hospicein Airdrie. The Dutchman had been fighting motor neurone disease.
Thousands of Rangers supporters arrived to pay their respects.
Veronika and Isabella Ricksen, wife and daughter of Fernando.
The Rangers squad join in the applause as the funeral cortege passes Ibrox.
Rangers' Filip Helander, Wes Foderingham, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield gather to pay tribute.
