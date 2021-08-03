Fears SPFL sponsors 'could pull out of £8m deal' amid Rangers stand-off

The cinch logo which all teams are required to carry on their shirts this season. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side have drawn the wrath of the league’s governing body after failing to display the cinch logo on their shirts, on advertising hoardings around the ground or award a cinch man of the match at the conclusion of their 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Rangers, whose chairman Douglas Park made his fortune in car sales, believe there are sufficient loopholes in the contract which means they don’t have to comply.

As revealed by the Daily Record, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan wrote to every team in the league to say the matter is of utmost importance.

It read: “Dear all. You will all be aware that earlier this summer, the SPFL signed a title sponsorship contract with cinch.

“This contract is, by value, the biggest single sponsorship deal in the 131-year history of the league.

“In the context of what is, by any measure, a challenging economic environment, our Chief Executive and his commercial team deserve huge credit for delivering this deal.

“It is therefore very disappointing that one of our clubs has not felt able to deliver inventory to cinch.

“Your board will be discussing this situation later this week. I will of course be in touch thereafter to give you a further update.”

Cinch agreed a five-year deal with the SPFL this summer after the league was unable to find a sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

