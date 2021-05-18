Favourites to sign Rangers' £15m-rated star emerge with four teams in the running

One transfer saga that could emerge this summer is that of Rangers sensation Ryan Kent, who continues to be closely monitored by top tier sides south of the border.

Leeds United were believed to have seen a bid in the region of £11m knocked back last summer, but recent reports have suggested Leeds could test the Scottish Premiership champion's resolve again with an improved offer of £15m when the window opens.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-England youth international has two years left on his current deal at Ibrox, and Rangers could potentially look to cash in on their talent while his value remains high.

Amid the renewed speculation over the 24-year-old's future, SkyBet have priced up his potential next club options, and Leeds have been named the 4/1 favourites to seal the deal this summer, ahead of Aston Villa (8/1), Crystal Palace (10/1) and West Ham United (14/1).

It should be noted that allure of Champions League football could be enough to keep the skilful winger with Rangers for another season, and there have been suggestions that the £7.5m has a "gentlemen's agreement" with manager Steven Gerrard to remain at the club for another campaign, before reevaluating his future.